Overturned vehicle in Neenah has police asking public to avoid area of crash

TUESDAY 6/13/2023 12:40 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The intersection in Neenah where a crash happened around 9:40 a.m. has been cleared and traffic is back to normal.

The Neenah Police Department announced that the intersection is clear and all lanes are open. No additional information was provided.

ORIGINAL: Overturned vehicle in Neenah has police asking public to avoid area of crash

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking people to avoid the area of the intersection of Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road following a morning crash.

The Neenah Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened around 9:40 a.m. Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Winneconne Avenue and Tullar Road.

Part of the intersection will reportedly be closed for ‘some time’ for cleanup. Police asked residents to avoid the area.

In the pictures posted by the police department, it appears that a dump truck overturned. What looks like gravel spilled from the truck and onto part of the road.

There is another car that appears to be involved in the crash, as it has damage on the passenger side.

Authorities said that they will update their Facebook post when the roadway is fully open.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story when more information is released.