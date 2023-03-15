GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department plans to enforce sober driving during St. Patrick’s Day.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the OWI Taskforce will be deployed from March 17 at 7 p.m. until 3 a.m. on March 18. The department says it will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving.

The OWI task force is made up of multiple Brown County law enforcement agencies.

On St. Patrick’s Day, anyone suspected of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) will be arrested, according to the Green Bay Police Department.

We are not against the celebration, but we cannot stress enough the importance of a safe ride. Please do not put us in a situation where we need to tell someone that they have lost a loved one because of a suspected OWI crash. Lieutenant Tom Buchmann, Green Bay Police Department.

The initiative will be funded with the use of a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.