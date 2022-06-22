GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department wants residents to know that drinking and driving an electric scooter or bike is considered operating while intoxicated.

The Green Bay Police Department posted on its Facebook reminding residents that using electric scooters and bikes while drinking can result in an OWI. The electric scooters and bikes are considered motor vehicles when being self-propelled, not pedaled.

Authorities did warn that those who are driving drunk on one of the scooters/bikes are operating while intoxicated.

There was no mention of any specific incidents of OWIs involving electric scooters or bikes. Officials did link to Wisconsin legislation regarding electric scooters.

