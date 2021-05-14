Owl flies into truck’s open window while driving, Winnebago deputies assist

WINCHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – An owl flew into a man’s truck while it was moving and landed on the driver’s neck before rolling into the back seat.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, on May 13 around 9:30 p.m., an owl flew into a man’s truck on Lakeview Road in the Town of Winchester. The window was partially open and the owl hit the top of the door frame and flew into the window.

The owl then landed on the driver’s neck and rolled into the back seat. The driver was not injured, however, the owl did injure its left wing, according to authorities.

Winnebago deputies named the owl ‘Owlfred’ and brought it to the Sheriff’s Office. Later a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper brought Owlfred outside of Winnebago County and turned him over to Wildlife of Wisconsin.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.