Owner of Annie’s Campground charged with fleeing an officer after May 15 incident

(WFRV) – We told you about Annie’s Campground and their recent inflammatory post.

Now, according to court documents, the owner of the campground, Ann Marie Retzlaff, is in trouble with the law after an incident on May 15.

The documents state Retzlaff has four counts against her:

1 count Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

2 counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

1 count Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Retzlaff is scheduled to be in court August 13, 2021, for a preliminary hearing.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.