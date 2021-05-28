Owner of Annie’s Campground charged with fleeing an officer after May 15 incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – We told you about Annie’s Campground and their recent inflammatory post.

Now, according to court documents, the owner of the campground, Ann Marie Retzlaff, is in trouble with the law after an incident on May 15.

The documents state Retzlaff has four counts against her:

  • 1 count Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
  • 2 counts of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • 1 count Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

Retzlaff is scheduled to be in court August 13, 2021, for a preliminary hearing.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36