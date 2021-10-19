GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Owner of popular Green Bay area restaurant passes away

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Redwood Inn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Patricia Smits, who with her husband, opened the Redwood Inn back in 1964 has passed away at the age of 79.

On the Redwood Inn’s Facebook page, the business commented on a post saying that ‘Pat’ passed away. According to her obituary, Pat originally started in the kitchen and later became the greeter to customers who walked in the door. She passed away on Oct. 12.

She grew up in Green Bay and even attended West High School. Prior to opening the Redwood Inn, she was a hairdresser.

Redwood Inn is located in Ledgeview on 3230 Main Street.

Her obituary can be read online on the funeral home’s website. There will be a private funeral with her family, but online condolences can be given online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Divisions 3-7 Football Bracket Breakdown

Divisions 1 & 2 Football Brackets Breakdown

INSIDE SKINNY: Former Packers Cheerleaders

Team of the Week: Brillion

Spirit Squad of the Week: Fox Valley Lutheran

Band of the Week: Winneconne