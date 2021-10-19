Owner of popular Green Bay area restaurant passes away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Patricia Smits, who with her husband, opened the Redwood Inn back in 1964 has passed away at the age of 79.

On the Redwood Inn’s Facebook page, the business commented on a post saying that ‘Pat’ passed away. According to her obituary, Pat originally started in the kitchen and later became the greeter to customers who walked in the door. She passed away on Oct. 12.

She grew up in Green Bay and even attended West High School. Prior to opening the Redwood Inn, she was a hairdresser.

Redwood Inn is located in Ledgeview on 3230 Main Street.

Her obituary can be read online on the funeral home’s website. There will be a private funeral with her family, but online condolences can be given online.