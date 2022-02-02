Owners & employees of Brown Co. business charged for fraud

(WFRV) – A home remodeling business in Brown County had its owners and employees indicted for fraud after, among other things, allegedly taking money from customers’ accounts before doing any work or even ordering supplies.

According to authorities, a federal grand jury returned a ten-count indictment against four people. The four were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud and nine counts of wire fraud.

The four people are:

38-year-old Chad Schampers

36-year-old Gina Schampers

39-year-old Nathaniel Smith

33-year-old Jeffrey O’Brien

Nathaniel Smith – courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff Office (picture from 2006)

Chad Schampers – courtesy of the Brown County Sheriff Office

Both Chad and Gina are from De Pere while Nathaniel is from Oconto and Jeffrey is from Shawano. The four reportedly operated and worked at a home remodeling business called Summit Contracting, Inc.

The indictment accuses the four of inducing Summit’s customers to unwittingly apply for high-interest financing based on false information and sign forms that falsely said that work on their remodeling projects was already completed.

It was also alleged that the money was taken from customers’ accounts before doing any work, and in some cases even before ordering any building supplies.

A loss of $1,500,000 was allegedly caused as a result.

The conspiracy count has a maximum of 30 years in prison and up to a $1,000,000 fine. The wire fraud counts each carry a maximum of 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Back in 2019, authorities were looking for victims of Summit Contracting.

Chad Schampers was also accused of fraudulently using Paycheck Protection Program loans for his own personal expenses.

