Owners of Fox Valley Nursery retiring, Marigold Mile to continue on

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The owners of the Appleton Nursery and Landscape Business have announced their retirement.

The business was founded by Oscar and Beatrice Sturm in 1955.

In 1986, it was sold and incorporated by Joe and Pam Sturm and Karen and Todd Shackleton, Joe’s sister and her husband.

Besides many years of beautifying the Fox Valley, the group also founded The Marigold Mile along South Oneida Street in Appleton.

According to Joe, that will continue on.

The family says they plan to sell the property and send out a “sincere thank you” to all the customer support over the years.

The Fox Valley Nursery on South Oneida Street will be open to the public until Friday, Nov. 22.