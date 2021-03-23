‘Oxy Czar’ sentenced to prison for her role in Wisconsin ‘pill mill’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The former co-owner and office manager of the “Compassionate Care Clinic” was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison.

According to authorities, 58-year-old Susan Moyer of Milwaukee was sentenced for her role in distributing Oxycodone. The “Compassionate Care Clinic” was located in Milwaukee as well.

Court records say Moyer and her codefendant, Steven Kotsonis, M.D., ran their clinic as a “pill mill”. The clinic would issue baseless prescriptions for high doses of Oxycodone and other opioids in exchange for cash.

Moyer would reportedly write out prescriptions, even though she had no medical training and was not a licensed health professional, which Kotsonis would then sign without ever seeing the patient.

Moyer was recorded as calling herself the “Oxy Czar.”

According to court records, at least two patients of the Compassionate Care Clinic overdosed on Oxycodone and died.

“The Department of Justice is committed to using all available tools to stop those involved in fueling the opioid crisis. I commended the hard work and dedication of the investigators, agents, analysts, and attorneys involved in seeking to bring justice to the individuals harmed by the actions of Ms. Moyer and Mr. Kotsonis,” says Acting United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling.

Moyer and Kotsonis each pled guilty to felony offenses, and in July 2020, Kotsonis also was sentenced to a year and a day in prison.

This case was investigated by the DEA.