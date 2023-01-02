PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Ozaukee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has officially retired after being involved in law enforcement for over 30 years.

Announced on the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Johnson held the ranks of Jail Deputy, Deputy Sheriff, Detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant/Jail Administrator, Detective Lieutenant, Captain, Undersheriff, and Sheriff.

“We thank Sheriff Johnson for his leadership and service,” wrote officials on Facebook. “His sense of humor will definitely be missed by many inside and outside of the sheriff’s office. Good luck in all of your future endeavors.”

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Christy Knowles will replace Johnson as sheriff.