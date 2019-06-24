P.F. Chang’s having grand opening in Appleton today

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting today, the city of Appleton will be the new home of a familiar Chinese restaurant chain.

P.F. Chang’s will be the latest restaurant to be added near the Fox River Mall when they have their grand opening later today. The new 4,800 square-foot location is different from any other in the world. To highlight their grand opening in Appleton, they’ve made a few nods to Wisconsin culture.

Besides the dine-in, catering and takeout service they’re offering seven days a week, patrons can expect to see a one-of-a-kind graffiti style mural wall with Chinese symbols representing Wisconsin, Appleton and the Fox River. While P.F. Chang’s entire menu is made from scratch every day in each restaurant across the world, the brand-new location in Appleton will see some special treatment. The Appleton menu will feature the restaurant chain’s made-from-scratch dishes, hand-rolled dumplings and sushi, and fan-favorite desserts like the “Great Wall of Chocolate” and banana spring rolls.

To help get staff prepared ahead of today’s grand opening, the restaurant had its employees undergo extensive training with friends and families invited to get a taste of the new attraction.

“Beginning of May we started hiring and interviewing everybody,” said Brian Mayers, operating partner for P.F. Chang’s of Appleton. “We got into the building at the beginning of June and then the culinary team has been here for three weeks now, training, and our hospitality team they are on day 11 of training to get to know all of the food, get to know the server styles and making sure that we’re giving amazing guest service.”

P.F. Chang’s opens up its doors to the public later today at 5 p.m.