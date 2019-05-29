UPDATE: P.F. Chang’s paying homage to Appleton & NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The opening of P.F. Chang’s has drawn excitement and the wait is close to being over.

On Monday, June 24th, their location on 1190 N. Casaloma Drive at Integrity Way in the Fox River Mall will officially open.

The 4,800-square-foot location will pay homage to Northeast Wisconsin through a graffiti style wall mural, featuring Chinese symbols representing Wisconsin, Appleton and the Fox River.

Appleton’s menu will feature made-from-scratch dishes, hand-rolled dumplings, sushi and a fan favorite, The Great Wall of Chocolate and Banana Spring Rolls.

And just to make it better – they will be offering some of Wisconsin’s top brews including; Leinenkugel Seasonal, New Glarus Spotted Cow, Hinterland Evergreen IPA and Lakefront Riverwest Stein Amber Ale.

We’re excited to begin serving our Appleton guests in this beautiful new restaurant. This location is full of new design elements that will enhance everyone’s experience – whether they are dining in or out.” Tana Davila, P.F. Chang’s Senior Vice President of Marketing



You can check out the menu, visit P.F. Chang's menu.

P.F. Chang’s opening in Appleton, looking to hire 145 team members

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — P.F. Chang’s is getting ready to open their new restaurant in Appleton, near the Fox River Mall, but before they do that, they need some help.

Local managers are holding interviews for 145 team positions daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fox River Mall in the former Crazy 8 store.

There are openings for Servers, Bartenders, Hosts, Take Out Team, Bussers, Wok Cooks and all Culinary Prep Staff.

No appointments are necessary for the interviews.