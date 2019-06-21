P.F. Chang’s prepares to open in Fox Cities

We’re only a few days out from adding one more selection to your date night.

“I opened up the Town Square location in Las Vegas, Nevada, last year in November, so this is my second opening,” said Brian Mayers, operating partner of this location. “I’ve taken all this energy and really making sure I’m having a great time.”

With over 100 employees, it is important for everyone to be on the same page.

“That’s been the biggest thing is just getting the team members to be confident in themselves, so that they can give amazing service to the people coming in,” he said.

And that is why they are having a practice round with friends and family.

“The culinary team has been here for almost three weeks now training,” he said. “Our hospitality team are on day 11 of training to get to know the food and the server styles.”

The kitchen is wild–a well-oiled machine that has been handling the simulated lunch rush well.

“Never hectic, just fun,” said John Maddox, one of the restaurant’s top chefs. “Just fun, fun, fun.”

And by the end of the weekend, they will be ready for the real deal.

“We’re really happy to be in Appleton,” said Mayers. “I’m really excited for everything.”

P.F. Chang’s opens near the Fox River Mall on Monday.