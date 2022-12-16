WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a person after finding 31 unopened, stolen packages following a short pursuit, a second suspect also got away.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, officers arrested the ‘package-stealing Grinch’ on Wednesday for stealing packages, driving a stolen vehicle, and fleeing from the police.

The incident began after a resident notified law enforcement after watching his package being stolen on his doorbell camera. Officers located the suspect vehicle, which was reported stolen, shortly after.

Wauwatosa Police Department

After trying to stop the vehicle, officers say the suspects fled, and later abandoned the vehicle, leading to a ‘short foot pursuit.’ A second suspect got away and has not been found yet.

Officers say that 31 unopened packages and numerous other items that were likely stolen were recovered from the vehicle that was also reported to be used in other package thefts throughout Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee community.

We are in the process of delivering the packages to their rightful owners. You can protect yourself from theft by tracking your packages, having someone available for delivery, requiring a signature, having the package delivered to your work, or choosing in-store pickup. You are our neighbors, and we want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable holiday season. Wauwatos Police Department

No further information about the incident has been released but Local 5 will stay up to date on any new details.