ALLOUEZ, WIS. (WFRV) – The Lorelei in Allouez is known for hosting Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers fans. Lorelei opened its doors in 1952 and owner David Hack says his father bought the establishment in 1983.



“My dad was from Chicago, and he was unapologetic about wearing his Bears stuff here we have always had that bear flare here,” stated Hack.



Hack says he expects his favorite team to secure a win on game day.



“I know the Packers have been up and down and the Bears have been playing good as of late, but I think we are going to win 28 to 17 Packers,” said Hack.



Lorelei is open and is located at 1412 South Webster Avenue in Allouez.