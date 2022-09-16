GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Packers prepare for their home opener, fans are enjoying the scenery of Titletown.

Barb Colburn has lived in the city for 35 years and says Titletown is one of her favorite places.

“Usually, every time there’s something going on we’ll be bringing the grandkids up to play. I always like everything going on in Titletown, it’s always fun especially when there’s a game in town, that’s even better yet,” stated Colburn.

Packer fan John Anderson is from Iowa and says one event brought him to town.

“I’m here for the Bears vs. Packers,” said Anderson.

Anderson and his family are attending Sunday’s game and he says Titletown has been a pleasant surprise for their trip.

“Honestly, I came early just to experience the town and the community around it and see what all events are going to be around here as well. Titletown is amazing and it has been great just to come around here with the family and just have some fun,” said Anderson.

Green Bay Packers director of public affairs Aaron Popkey says they are proud to see what Titletown is becoming.

“Fast forward to where we are today and five plus years of Titletown in existence we are very excited about what it’s become. Everything that is offered here is something that we are excited about, and it was a part of our vision all those years ago,” said Popkey.

The Packers will host the Chicago Bears on September 18th at Lambeau Field.