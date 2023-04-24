GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Aaron Rodgers jerseys at the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field aren’t on the clearance rack just yet.

But with news Monday afternoon that there’s a trade in place for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to go to the New York Jets, that perhaps could change soon.

“It’s going to be a big change and you just wonder how it’s going to impact the team as a whole, obviously he was the leader,” said Steve Eha.

Eha is from Cincinnati and is in town for a work trip. He said that a stop at Lambeau Field has to be part of any trip to Green Bay.

Local Five News spoke to him and other Packer fans just minutes after the big Aaron Rodgers news came down.

“I think we kind of knew it was coming, it wasn’t a big surprise, it was just a matter of time, it was getting to be kind of a soap opera, it was time to move on and start over again,” said Chris and Jerry Thompson from Iola.

“I hope (the Jets don’t do) good because I don’t like the Jets,” said Eha.

Monday afternoon at the Packers Pro Shop our cameras captured an employee restocking a shelf with Jordan Love jerseys. The Packers used their first round pick in 2020 to draft Love.

Love follows in the footsteps of Rodgers and Brett Favre, two Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks. Will Love also become a Hall of Fame quarterback?

“I think he’s destined to go to Canton,” said Eha.

“It’s going to be a building year, but I think we’re on our way up and that we will do all right,” said Thompson.

Packers fans were split over whether the Packers should have kept Rodgers around for another season. Eha absolutely thinks they should have while the Thompsons said it was time for change.

The one thing every fan agreed with is that even without Rodgers, the Chicago Bears have no shot at beating the Packers next season.

“The Bears are in disarray,” said Eha. “They don’t know if they’re coming or going, they don’t even know where their stadium is going to be.”

Rodgers has played with the Packers for 18 years, made 10 Pro Bowl teams, won MVP four times, and also won a Super Bowl with the Packers.