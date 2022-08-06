GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Football is back in full swing at Lambeau as the Packers, in partnership with Bellin Heath, hosted their Family Night practice.

Thousands of fans gathered at Lambeau Field on Friday to witness their favorite team practice in the stadium.

Before it began at 7:30, many festivities went on through out the day, but it wouldn’t be Packers country without tailgating.

Jimmy Coleman from Milwaukee was in the Lambeau parking lot early in the morning with his family. He says, “Family night is a little cheaper than an actual game, and also it gives you a chance to meet other packers fans when we tailgate.”

Because tickets are only $10, Family Night makes it much more accessible than a regular game for fans to see the Packers play.

This means a lot for fans like Eileen Benz and her family from Eden Prairie, Minnesota. She says, “It’s a practice, but it’s a game time atmosphere and just hearing the roar. I think it’s cool for the kids and the players, especially the rookies.”

For Myra Rodriguez of Rockford, Illinois, Family Night means being embraced by fellow Packers fans

She says, “I absolutely love just the community. Anytime, I’ve traveled or came up here to see the Packers, everybody just rallies. They’re just so kind to you., even if you don’t know each other. We’re all here for the same reason, and I think that’s what so special about the Packers.”