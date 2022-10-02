GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-For 16 years he was number four on the field, but number one in the hearts of many Packer fans.

But have allegations that he helped to misappropriate welfare money to fund projects at his alma mater changed how Packers fans feel about Brett Favre?

Favre has gotten tangled up in a scandal involving the misappropriation of welfare money. He’s being accused of helping to funnel money intended to help welfare recipients in the state of Mississippi to an athletic department project at his alma mater the University of Southern Mississippi. The money went to build a volleyball arena. His daughter played on the volleyball team.

Favre has said he didn’t know that the money was supposed to go to welfare recipients. He hasn’t been criminally charged.

According to ESPN, Favre is also being accused of using money raised through his charity, Favre 4 Hope, for University of Southern Mississippi athletic department projects. In total, his charity shipped out $130,000 to the university athletic department.

His charity also gave thousands of dollars to the booster club at the high school his daughter attended.

According to its website, the charity is supposed to help disadvantaged children and those battling breast cancer.

“I think as a player he’s still great but that’s some questionable character right there,” said Kathy Hardy who is a Packers fan from Chicago.

“It was definitely surprising very sad definitely not something you would support happening by any means,” said Menominee Falls Packers fan Benjamin Maas.

Many fans that Local Five News spoke with outside Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon said they weren’t following what is happening with Favre closely. Others said they wanted to give the benefit of the doubt to Favre until more information came out regarding the extent of his involvement.

One thing that was clear was that fans still remember Favre the football player fondly even though some of them have revised their view of Favre the person.

“He was the Iron Man,” said Hardy. “He played through broken thumbs, ribs he got beat up and he still played, all with a smile.”

“He was never afraid of just slinging it down the field and going for the touchdown so he was a boom or bust kind of guy lots of offense so it was fun watching him play,” said Maas.

“He always was a fighter and he never gave up in any game regardless of what the score was,” said Edgar Reyes from Chicago.















