GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – On Sunday night, the Packers rang in the new year with a win, and with the playoffs just one win away, fans are feeling optimistic about the team’s chances.

Ron Fronsee from De Pere says, “Whenever the Packers play the Chicago Bears, it’s always a big game, and it’s always exciting. This just gives a little extra excitement to it, so I look forward to it, and I think the Packers are going to play pretty good next week.”

Whether fans believe the Packers will win, they know the stakes are high for their matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Packers fan Bob Berghuys from Brillion says, “The Packers are known for breaking hearts. Just like last year, the Bears have nothing to lose, so they can basically do anything they want against us, and we have to play pretty conservative because this game means everything.”

Staff at Stadium View in Ashwaubenon are expecting this Sunday to be one of their busiest game days. Manager Amber Wrona says, “We’re really excited for it. We’re hoping for a really big crowd. A little more than normal, one with the Bears traveling well and with it being a must-win game to see where we go for the playoffs.”

The Packers went to Minnesota on New Year’s Eve and defeated the Vikings 33-10, and it was the first time in weeks the defense performed well, but that has not stopped fans from scrutinizing defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

“I think that we need to make a change. I think that the team is really rallying behind [Jordan] Love, and I would like us to have 3 good parts: offense, defense, and special teams,” Will Rogers from Summit, New Jersey, says.

Berghuys is also ready for the defense to improve, saying, “Get rid of Joe Barry. I want Joe Barry gone. Walking around last night, talking to people, it’s almost a joke now. Whenever he shows up on TV, everyone’s booing. We need to get rid of Joe Barry and bring someone else in.”

If the pack wins on Sunday, they punch a ticket to the postseason, but there are some mixed feelings about the team’s playoff outlook amongst fans.

“I think we can win a game or two, but I don’t see us as a Super Bowl contender yet. I want to be a Super Bowl contender. Everyone loves going to the Super Bowl, but I think you give this team a couple years. With a bunch of young guys, I think we’re going to do really good in the future,” Berghuys says.

Fronsee was more optimistic about this year, saying, “Going in being an underdog, they have nothing to lose, so I think they’re going to be very tough to eliminate in the playoffs. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do.”

If the Packers lose on Sunday, the team would need the Vikings, Seahawks, and Saints to lose to make it into the playoffs.