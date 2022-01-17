Packer ticket prices nearly double for game against 49ers

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after winning the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After the San Francisco 49ers won their game on Sunday, they knew their opponent would be the Green Bay Packers, and ticket prices have nearly doubled from last week.

Before Green Bay knew who they were playing, tickets ranged from $195 to $216, according to SeatGeek. The price depended on how many tickets people were looking to get.

The prices now? Well, they are over $300.

The cheapest ticket is currently $339 for one ticket in Section 104, Row 50. That is a 144 dollar increase from last week. Those looking to buy more than one ticket will have to pay even more money.

For two tickets, the cheapest available is $342 for Section 741 S, Row 15. Four tickets are slightly more coming in at $344 for Section 746 S, Row 12.

The Packers will play 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:15 p.m.