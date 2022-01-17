GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packer ticket prices nearly double for game against 49ers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers shakes hands with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after winning the NFC Championship game at Levi’s Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers beat the Packers 37-20. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After the San Francisco 49ers won their game on Sunday, they knew their opponent would be the Green Bay Packers, and ticket prices have nearly doubled from last week.

Before Green Bay knew who they were playing, tickets ranged from $195 to $216, according to SeatGeek. The price depended on how many tickets people were looking to get.

The prices now? Well, they are over $300.

The cheapest ticket is currently $339 for one ticket in Section 104, Row 50. That is a 144 dollar increase from last week. Those looking to buy more than one ticket will have to pay even more money.

For two tickets, the cheapest available is $342 for Section 741 S, Row 15. Four tickets are slightly more coming in at $344 for Section 746 S, Row 12.

The Packers will play 49ers on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

Game of the Week: Neenah edges Appleton East to grab first place in FVA

Green Bay grabs second conference win with 69-54 triumph over IUPUI

De Pere Boys & Girls basketball

HS Hoops 1/8: Butler drops 40 as FVL edges Xavier; Kimberly falls to Whitnall