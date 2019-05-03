Packer Ticket Takeover Contest winner announced

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- The "Packers Ticket Takeover Contest" winner has been announced after thousands of entries and more than 40,000 votes.

Trisha Brown's photo of her granddaughter Rylen will be printed on tickets for a 2019 regular season Packers game.

Brown has spent 35 years living in Green Bay and took Rylen's photo in front of Lambeau Field Atrium during the Packers Training Camp in July.

Brown and her family will receive tickets to the game that Rylen's photo is printed on.