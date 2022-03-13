Green Bay’s Southwest High School hosted their first show choir competition on Saturday, March 12.

High school and middle school song and dance groups came from as far away as Mayville, Wis., and Washburn, Wis., to compete in the event.

Green Bay area high schools competing included Ashwaubenon’s “Encore,” Bay Port’s “Pandemonious” and Preble’s “Rendevouz” and “Center Stage” groups. Southwest’s “Spotlight Singers” performed an exhibition.

Preble High School’s “Center Stage” came in first place, winning the Grand Champion award.