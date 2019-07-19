Packers 1K Kids Run canceled due to weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Packers 1K Kids Run has been canceled due to weather.

The Packers say they, along with Bellin Health, have monitored the weather and believe conditions during the run are too dangerous for the event to proceed.

Officials say pre-registered 1K participants still are encouraged to pick up their packets in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Packets include a race t-shirt, drawstring bag, bib, and participant medal.

Self-serve photo opportunities will be available during packet pickup for pre-registered 1K participants within the Lambeau Field stadium bowl and the finish line on the replica turf in the Lambeau Field parking.

No refunds or transfers will be available as a result of the cancellation.

The Packers 5K Run/Walk will continue as scheduled on Saturday at 8 a.m. Officials encourage participants to continue monitoring the weather ahead of the 5K.

All pre-registered 5K participants can pick up their packets in the Lambeau Field Atrium on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m.

Any questions regarding the 1K Kids Run cancellation may be directed to packers5k@packers.com.