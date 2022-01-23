Packers; 49ers fans trade friendly trash talk before playoff matchup

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Before that final field goal sailed through the uprights to give the San Francisco 49ers a 13-10 playoff win at Lambeau Saturday, fans of both teams say they were confident that their team would win the game.

“I think the last 10 years with being close calls has really humbled the organization and the fans but I really do think this year is our year and since we have Lil Wayne on our side we can’t go wrong,” said Kathryn Heeg and Maggie Kaczkowski who are both Packers fans.

“I’m hoping we jump out to a 17-0 lead and play a little bit of prevent defense in the second half with a final score of 24-10,” says Robert Sadlmajer who is a 49ers fan from South Dakota.

At kickoff, the temperature in San Francisco was in the 60s. Obviously, it was a lot colder at Lambeau where the game was and it even began to snow late in the game.

The wintery weather conditions on Saturday begged the question of whether the 49ers players and their fans would be able to handle the cold weather.

“I think so, Californians contrary to popular belief, are used to being in the cold the mountains are right there,” says Jordan Furtado who is a 49ers fan.

“You’re going to see a lot of frozen 49ers fans in the stands,” says Heeg.

That still may have been true, but when the game ended it was the San Francisco 49ers fans, not the Packers fans, who went home happy.