GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers star player on the field and known philanthropist off the field, Aaron Jones, along with his twin brother Alvin, helped to give back to the community through their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive on Tuesday.

Through the brothers’ A&A All The Way Foundation, Aaron and Alvin Jr. donated 75 turkeys and 75 hams to families in the Green Bay area to help spread holiday joy to 150 different families.

Their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive was held at Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay on November 21 and makes a huge impact on the community annually. A Turkey Drive was also held in El Paso, Texas, hometown of the Jones’.

“The Turkey Drive is a great way to give back to families in the community,” said Aaron Jones. “We are so fortunate that we can play a part in helping families celebrate the holidays.”

Aaron Jones was also recently announced as the Packers’ ‘Salute To Service Award’ nominee. The award, presented annually by the USAA, is said to be a way to honor an NFL league member who demonstrates an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

For more information on the A&A All The Way Foundation, click here.