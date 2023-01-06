GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers star running back got a unique fan letter that included a special gift that was once used at Carnegie Hall following the team’s win over Minnesota.

AJ Dillon shared a picture of the gift with the attached letter on his Twitter account on Friday.

The gift? A baton that was used at Carnegie Hall by Glenn C. Hayes, the Director of Bands at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The letter is in reference to Dillon’s 4th quarter touchdown celebration against the Vikings on January 1, where Dillon conducted the offense in a musical performance.

A.J. Dillon celebrates with teammates after his touchdown during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Please accept the enclosed as a gift from one conductor to another…After watching you conduct after your recent touchdown, I thought you might need a baton as conducting with a football must be awkward. This baton has allowed me to conduct in the most famous music performance site in the world. I pray it leads you to the most famous football game in the world. Glenn C. Hayes, Director of Bands at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

“Best fans in football!” responded Dillon in his tweet.

Now it is up to Dillon and the Packers to hopefully conduct a world-class playoff run.