GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers welcomed three high school football teams to Lambeau Field for stadium tours, lunch, and a special surprise.

Student-athletes and coaches from Bay View High School in Milwaukee, Marshall High School in Marshall, and Roncalli High School in Manitowoc were surprised by Packers running back AJ Dillon, who presented each team with $6,000 worth of new Xenith helmets for their football programs.

The helmets were awarded as part of the Packers Helmet Give Back Program, which invited coaches and athletic directors from across the state to apply to receive new helmets last fall.

The gift is part of a donation match by Xenith as part of their Community Give Back Program and their Buy a Helmet Give a Helmet Program.

Seven additional schools also were awarded $6,000 worth of brand-new Xenith helmets for their football team. The helmet packages will be awarded this summer, and each package will be custom-made to fit each school’s colors to supplement or replace their existing equipment inventory.

Those seven schools are Berlin High School, Brodhead High School, Glenwood City High School, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy, La Crosse Central High School, Milwaukee Academy of Science, and Racine Park High School.

“We’re proud to partner with American Family Insurance and Xenith to help provide brand new helmets to these schools and to help give high school teams the support and resources they need,” said Ryan Fencl, Packers football outreach manager. “Ensuring that schools have all the equipment they need so their students can take the field safely is critical, and we know these helmets will aid in the continued, successful development of these schools’ football programs.”

As football helmets are essential to participating in football, many youth and high school football programs must devote their small budgets to purchasing helmets or focus their fundraising efforts on raising enough for helmets instead of other necessary equipment or training tools.

Packers Give Back is the team’s all-encompassing community outreach initiative that includes the Green Bay Packers Foundation, appearances made by players, alumni, coaches, and staff, football outreach, cash and in-kind donations, Make-A-Wish visits, and community events.

The annual overall charitable impact of Packers Give Back exceeds $9 million.