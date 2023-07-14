GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon brought a “wave of excitement and joy” to Bellin Hospital on Thursday while visiting with pediatric patients and their families, all while displaying his kindness and support for the community.

On Thursday morning, Dillon helped to make a lasting impact on the young patients, captivating the hearts of both kids and staff.

Taking time out of his busy schedule, Dillon delivered signed copies of his new children’s book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing,” while also bringing smiles to the faces of children going through some challenging times.

Dillon also expressed his enthusiasm for being able to make a difference in the community. “Being able to make a difference in the lives of these kids, even in a small way, means the world to me. Seeing their excitement and knowing that I can provide some comfort through my book is truly special,” said Dillon.

Green Bay Packers running back, AJ Dillon, visits pediatric patients at Bellin. (Photo Credit: Bellin Health)

“Quadzilla Finds His Footing” is described as an inspiring tale of perseverance and overcoming challenges. The protagonist, titled after one of Dillon’s nicknames, is a young and determined monster who discovers his unique abilities and learns the importance of never giving up, no matter the obstacles.

“AJ’s visit has brought tremendous joy and created lasting memories for our patients. These experiences can be transformative, providing hope and inspiration during their healing process,” said Jodi Hattendorf, Bellin Health Pediatrics Team Leader.

A limited number of signed copies of “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” will be available for purchase at the Bellin Hospital Lobby gift shop starting at 8 a.m. on July 14, with proceeds benefitting Bellin’s Pediatric Unit.