BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers carried on a tradition Tuesday despite the sometimes heavy rain and all in the name of charity.

Local 5 News took in the shooting action at the annual “Alumni Sporting Clays” event at the Woodfire Lodge at Triple J Wings and Clay in Brillion.

Part of the money generated through the friendly competition will help the non-profit “Curative Connections,” which helps people maintain their independence in the face of medical challenges.

“I’ve been doing this a lot of years,” said former Packers wide receiver Bill Schroeder. “It’s fun getting out and shooting some clay pigeons and seeing which guys really can actually shoot.”

While the shooting was serious, there was plenty of time to visit and chat. There was also a luncheon and awards ceremony.

“It’s just a nice community event to bring people together,” explained Jeanne Stangel, President and CEO of Curative Connections. “It’s something different from a dinner or a golf outing. I think a lot of people like doing this, and again, it’s a team camaraderie.”

Just like their playing days at Lambeau, the turn in the weather wouldn’t keep the alumni and their fans from taking part as part of the team’s “Give Back Green Bay” initiative to help community groups and non-profits.