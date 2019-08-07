Packers alumni to lead toasts celebrating 100th birthday

NASHVILLE, TN – AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

(WFRV) — Green Bay Packers alumni will be taking part in toasts during 100th Birthday Toast events at area bars.

Fans are invited to raise their glasses along with Miller Lite to toast the Packers’ 100th Birthday with the events taking place Friday at bars in Green Bay, Appleton, Madison, and Milwaukee.

Packers alumni and Miller Lite representatives will be on-site to lead the toasts, thank fans, and distribute giveaway items.

Toast locations include:

Green Bay: LeRoy Butler and Antonio Freeman will appear at Green Bay Distillery at 7 p.m., The Bar on Holmgren Way at 7:45 p.m., D2 The District at 8:30 p.m., and Stadium View at 9:15 p.m.

Appleton: Jarett Bush and Tony Fisher will appear at Holiday’s Pub & Grill in Neenah at 7 p.m., Stone Toad in Menasha at 8 p.m., and Game Day in Appleton at 9 p.m.

Madison: Frank Winters will appear at Silver Eagle in Monona at 7 p.m., Headquarters in Oregon at 8 p.m., and Draft House in Verona at 9 p.m.

Milwaukee: Robert Brooks will appear at Who’s On Third at 7 p.m., Brat House at 7:45 p.m., Buck Bradley’s at 8:30 p.m., and Drink Wisconsibly Pub at 9:15 p.m.

The Packers say times are approximate and subject to change.