GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and the American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at Lambeau Field in the Johnsonville Tailgate Village on Monday.

The blood drive is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and organizers with the Green Bay Packers and the American Red Cross are urging those within the community to come out and donate blood.

Those who donate can enter into a raffle for a chance to win prizes from the Green Bay Packers such as memorabilia. All donors will receive a free giveaway item after donating.

“We are tremendously grateful to the Green Bay Packers and for all blood donors who continuously roll up a sleeve to give blood,” said Steve Hansen, Executive Director for the Northeast Wisconsin Chapter of the American Red Cross. “The need for blood is constant and we look forward to helping the community maintain a stable blood supply.”

The American Red Cross continues to have an ongoing need for lifesaving blood. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urged to make an appointment. Organizers say any walk-ins will be taken, as long as there is available space.

“We have a goal of collecting 419 units of blood,” said Jessica Brabant, Donor Recruitment Account Manager. “We’re about halfway through today and we’re about halfway there. We could use a few more people here later this evening so if you are eligible and out there, please visit us.”

Those interested in donating will be able to park for free in lot 3 off of Lombardi Avenue. For more information about the Green Bay Packers and American Red Cross’s blood drive, click here.