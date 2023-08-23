GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Bellin Health partnered up on Wednesday to host a free, hands-on CPR training event inside the Johnsonville Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field.

The event coincided with the Packers’ last public training camp practice and aimed to equip attendees with the necessary skills to potentially save lives in the case of a sudden cardiac arrest.

The walk-in sessions led by healthcare providers from Bellin Health lasted around five minutes. Participants learned the basics of CPR, focusing on chest compressions and recognizing the signs of cardiac arrest.

As an added bonus of participation, all hands-on CPR training attendees were entered to win four outdoor club tickets to the Packers preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26, at noon.

“We’re proud to host this event along with Bellin Health to reinforce the significance of prompt action,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “In a cardiac emergency, even those of us who do not have any advanced medical training or experience can provide initial life-saving efforts until first responders arrive.”

Following the cardiac arrest suffered by Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin earlier in the year, the Packers and Bellin Health have taken steps to provide life-saving resources to surrounding communities.

Together, the two have distributed automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to 80 organizations in the region and conducted comprehensive training sessions to equip individuals with the skills and tools needed to respond effectively to sudden cardiac arrests.

“Events like these are crucial in empowering people to react swiftly and confidently during emergencies,” said Chris Woleske, Bellin Region President. “The collaboration between Bellin Health and the Packers is a testament to our shared commitment to the well-being of our communities.”