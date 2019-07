GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Packers will be sharing their practice field with the Houston Texans in August.

The Packers say they will practice with the Texans at 10:15 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, August 5 and 6.

Practices scheduled for Sunday, August 18 and Monday, August 19, have been moved to 1:30 p.m. rather than the originally scheduled 10:15 a.m. These are the final two practices of training camp open to the public.

