GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) -The Packers now have their fan pep rally plans in place before the playoff game against the Cowboys.

If you’re making the trip, mark your calendar for the free Packers Everywhere pep rally on Saturday, Jan. 13.

The festivities will take place at Chicken N Pickle, located at 2965 State Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, Texas. This is an outdoor/indoor venue so be sure to dress for the weather. Rain or shine things kick off at 4 p.m.

“We hope fans come and they can register at Packers.com,” said Joan Malcheski who is the Packers Director of Brand and Marketing. “Let us know. RSVP if they’re coming!”

Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for Packers Pass to have a chance to win autographed Packers items such as a Jordan Love signed helmet, Rashan Gary signed-football and other prizes.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy will take part in the pre-game day excitement by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session with Packers Everywhere host, Rebecca Zaccard.

Packers alumni Ahman Green and Tramon Williams will attend to socialize and take photos with fans and will share their thoughts on the next day’s playoff game against the Cowboys.

There will also be a roundtable discussion with packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz and Mike Spofford.

To register for the opportunity to win prizes, fans should visit packers.com/pass. Rally attendees must have their Packers Pass scanned on-site at the designated prizing area to see if they’ve won. Entrants must be present at the rally to win, and advance Packers Pass signup does not guarantee rally admission.

Fans can follow Packers Everywhere on social media at twitter.com/packeverywhere, instagram.com/packerseverywhere, and facebook.com/packerseverywhere.