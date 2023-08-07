GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In addition to hosting the New Orleans Saints for the home opener, Lambeau Field will lend its parking lot to a free concert that same weekend.

According to the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday, September 24, fans can celebrate the new season with ‘Kickoff Weekend’. September 24 is the Green Bay Packers’ first regular season home game of the year.

The Packers are scheduled to play the New Orleans Saints at 12 p.m.

Before gameday, a free concert featuring Stone Temple Pilots and Collective Soul is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. The concert will reportedly be outside Lambeau Field in the stadium’s northwest side parking lot.

More information about ‘Kickoff Weekend’ can be found here.