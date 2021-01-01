GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Packers announce ten finalists for FAN Hall of Fame, voting open now

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The Green Bay Packers have announced the ten finalist for the Packers FAN Hall of Fame.

Fans were asked to nominate themselves or a friend for the honor with a 500 word or less essay, a photo and why they believe he or she should be recognized.

Here are the 10 finalists:

  • Jane Rietmann – Merrimac, Wis.
  • Fred Ihlenfeldt Sr. – Kewaunee, Wis.
  • Jeff Padon – Severn, Md.
  • Ken Trinkner – De Pere, Wis.
  • Leo DeGroot – West Bend, Wis.
  • Patrick (Pat) Suplicki – Stevens Point, Wis.
  • Bob Parker – Green Bay, Wis.
  • Gene C. Lasch – Shawano, Wis.
  • George Oudhuis – Rolling Prairie, Ind.
  • Jeanne Beardsley – Ellsworth, Wis.

Starting Friday, January 1, fans can read the finalists’ profiles and vote online for who they believe should be inducted into the FAN Hall of Fame.

The winner will be selected by three different groups, Packers fans, previous FAN Hall of Fame honorees and the Packers’ committee.

The voting deadline is midnight, Jan. 31, 2021.

The honoree’s selection will be announced in late winter 2021. He or she will receive four club seats to a 2021 Packers home game; a $500 Packers Pro Shop gift certificate; a road trip for two to a 2021 Packers away game, including game tickets, air fare and hotel accommodations; and a one-year subscription to Packer Plus.

The honoree also will have his or her name added to the list of FAN Hall of Fame honorees recognized in the Packers Hall of Fame.

