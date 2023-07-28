Green Bay Packers linebacker Jonathan Garvin (53) during an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a since-deleted tweet, the Green Bay Packers wished a player a happy birthday hours before announcing his release.

The Green Bay Packers announced that linebacker Jonathan Garvin was released. Earlier in the day, the Packers wished Garvin a happy birthday on Twitter.

The tweet came just before 8 a.m. The team apparently realized the irony of the tweet and appeared to have ended up deleting it. Below is a screenshot of the tweet.

Garvin appeared in 38 games over three seasons with the Packers. He only started one of them. He had 32 tackles (17 solo), a tackle for a loss, 1.5 sacks, seven QB hits and two passes defended.

No additional information was provided by the Packers.