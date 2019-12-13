Packers asking community members to help shovel stadium bowl Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Before Lambeau can get loud this Sunday, it will first have to look a little more presentable aided by some shovels.

The Packers are once again asking the people of Green Bay to dig out their winter gear and help them shovel out seats ahead of Sunday’s big match up against the Chicago Bears. To get the stadium game time ready, the Green and Gold are inviting those hearty shovelers – as many as 600 – to brave the elements.

Those who would like to shovel need to be at least 18-years or older and a shovel will provided for you. If the surrounding views weren’t enough, shovelers will be paid $12 an hour for their hard work.

Attention all shovelers! @LambeauField needs you! As the #Packers look to get game time ready for Sunday’s matchup against the #Bears, the stadium needs to be prepped. Shovelers need to report outside the Fleet Farm Gate by 8! 🏈 #Local5ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/NDq2Kesck7 — Calvin Lewis (@CalvinLewisTV) December 13, 2019

The Packers recently put out a call for shovelers ahead of last week’s game after a storm dropped over six inches of snow in the area. A facilities manager for Lambeau estimated that about 10 acres had to be cleared out of the stadium bowl, which fans had cleared out within 3 1/2 hours’ time!

Once cleared, the facilities department will go through and salt each walkway and steps for the thousands that are expected to attend Sunday’s game.

Those interested in shoveling need to report outside the Fleet Farm Gate located on Lambeau’s west side starting at 8 a.m.