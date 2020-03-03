Packers’ Brown County Ticket Drawing program this month, new online signup system to launch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A new online signup system will launch this week allowing Brown County residents easier access to the Green Bay Packers’ Brown County Ticket Drawing program.

The program, which has been in place since 2003, allows eligible Brown County residents to sign up for the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets to a single Packers game each season, all at face value.

Through the drawing, 2,500 tickets are available for residents to purchase for each home game every season. Tickets are only available as Mobile Tickets, which must be accessed on the ticket holders’ smartphones. Ticket information is scanned at the gate for entry, allowing phones to serve as a replacement for paper tickets. Instructions for how to use Mobile Tickets will be provided to residents selected to purchase tickets.

Residents’ names are randomly selected for one of ten games (preseason and regular season). Selected residents will have the opportunity to either purchase up to four tickets to a randomly pre-selected Packers game at Lambeau Field or decline the tickets for the year.

Once residents sign up for the program, they do not need to re-submit their name each year; those on the list will remain on the list until their address changes or they request removal from the list.

To sign up for the program, fans can visit packers.com/browncounty and submit their name, address, phone number and email. Their name and address within Brown County will be verified by the Packers ticket office prior to the drawing each March.

Registrations for the program are accepted year-round, and new Brown County residents or those who have not signed up for the program in the past are encouraged to sign up through the online system. Residents may also sign up for the program by visiting the Packers ticket office, Lambeau Field Atrium guest services desk or Packers Pro Shop and presenting a photo ID, as well as a second item to verify residency such as a utility bill or bank statement.

To help enhance the Packers’ home-field advantage and ensure that Packers fans are sitting in the designated seats each game, the tickets are not available for resale on secondary ticket marketplaces, although they may be transferred digitally to other fans.

Current season ticket holders and their spouses are not eligible for the program. For more information about the program and the drawing, please visit packers.com/tickets/brown-county.

LATEST STORIES