Packers, Brown County to raise $1 million for youth scholarships

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers and Brown County Children’s Charity Golf Classic announced a goal of raising $1,000,000 to create an endowment with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) for at-risk youths.

Starting in 2004 as part of a condition in a lease agreement so the Packers can use Nitschke Field, the Brown County Children’s Charity Golf Classic with participation from the Packers to benefit children’s services.

“There is a significant need to address equity access to higher education in Brown County and our partners are taking necessary steps to increase opportunities for youth,” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

The partnership will also seek another sponsor to help establish this endowment, according to officials.

“As a long-standing partner of this program, the Packers are proud to see this event establish a goal that will result in life-changing paths for our community’s young adults. I encourage our local businesses become a partner with Brown County and the Packers and join us in supporting this crucial cause to serve our community’s next generation,” says Mark Murphy, President and CEO of the Green Bay Packers.

According to officials, in 2012 the Brown County Children’s Charity Golf Classic partnered with NWTC to provide scholarships for students.

Over $400,000 has been raised by the golf event for NWTC, according to officials.

