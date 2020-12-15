Packers, Bucks, and Brewers team up to create Equity League

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – All three of Wisconsin’s major professional sports teams are joining up to found the Equity League.

According to a release, Microsoft, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, and Milwaukee Brewers are combining forces to jointly found the Equity League, a new impact investment division of venture capital fund TitletownTech.

It focuses on creating more opportunities for companies across the U.S. that are led by or serve underrepresented communities of color.

According to a release, only 1% of founders of VC-backed startups are Black and less than 2% are LatinX. On the investment side, just 3% of the employees at VC investment funds are Black or LatinX professionals.

The Equity League’s goal is to show how the VC and startup space can be used to challenge the status quo. It will invest in companies and founders that have strong potential to produce both significant financial returns and large-scale social impact.