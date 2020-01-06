Packers, Bucks introduce t-shirt ahead of Green Bay’s playoff game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Milwaukee Bucks and Green Bay Packers are gearing up together for the excitement of the green and gold’s playoff run by introducing a special, limited-edition t-shirt.

The shirt features the logos of both the Bucks and the Packers as well as the time-honored Packers cheer – “Go Pack Go.”

Shirts can be purchased at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, the Packers Pro Shop at Lambeau Field, or online at packersproshop.com.

The Packers say shirts will be available for the duration of the team’s playoff run, or while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sales of the shirt will benefit charity efforts of both teams to support hunger relief across Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled for the Packers’ terrific season and are proud to support them during the upcoming NFL playoffs,” Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin said. “This is a great time for Wisconsin sports and we wish the Packers Super success.”

The Packers will host the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 5:40 p.m.

“The postseason brings out the best of Wisconsin sports teams and their fans,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “We’re very excited and honored that the Bucks are celebrating the playoffs with us and sports fans across the state. We know fans of both teams will have fun with the shirt. We thank the Bucks for their support.”