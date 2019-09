GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — An ever-popular Green Bay Packers buggy is making its trip to Titletown for Sunday’s home opener.

Nineteen years ago, Bob Retzlaff brought his Packers buggy from Tomah to Lambeau Field. His family has been making the trip ever since.

Bob, unfortunately, passed away two years ago, but his family continues to carry on the tradition.

The buggy will arrive in town tomorrow.