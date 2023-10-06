GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A certain Love Story is causing Packers tickets on December 3 to skyrocket compared to what they were in August.

Taylor Swift has taken the NFL by storm after being spotted hanging out with Travis Kelce, and now that they’re rumored to be dating, Swifties are watching more football now than ever.

While more fans for the NFL is a good thing, it does make attending a Kansas City Chiefs game more expensive, and that proves right when the Packers matchup against them on December 3.

Back on August 2, Local 5 News reported that ticket prices dropped around $55 since May. For the matchup against the Chiefs, tickets were down almost $100. That is until Taylor Swift came into the picture.

According to SeatGeek, the cheapest two tickets to December 3rd’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs are priced at $258.00 per ticket, including fees. In comparison, on August 2, the cheapest two tickets were $174.00.

Similarly, the cheapest four tickets cost $262.00 per ticket, including fees. That is a $69.00 increase since August 2.

So, while Taylor Swift continues to associate herself with Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, you can probably expect ticket prices to remain higher than most games.

While you’ll still get to see the star-studded Chiefs with Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, some fans will wait to go back to December to turn around and make it right.