BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – You don’t have to be the biggest name on the Green Bay Packers to make an impact on the community, and that is exactly what cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles is doing.

In his second year teaming up with the Alzheimer’s Association to raise awareness and funds, Jean-Charles delivered blankets to two senior communities in Hobart and Green Bay.

Along with the blanket donations, the cornerback is donating $50 for every tackle and $100 for every interception he makes to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter.

Back in his rookie year, Jean-Charles raised more than $14,000, with more than 300 donated to senior care communities.