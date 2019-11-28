Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark gives back with Feeding America

Hunger does not take a holiday, that’s what people with Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin say.

Thanksgiving is a time when they want to see every family have a meal on the table, yet their everyday food-raising efforts are as critical as ever.

The Thanks for Giving Food Drive is a week-long fundraiser, Wednesday night’s event at Pick ‘N Save was hosted by Packers player Kenny Clark.

“I’m a family guy, I’m real big on helping families,” says Clark. “That’s just what I’m here just to help some families get fed.”

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is using this Thanksgiving holiday to collect donations while supporting families in need year round.

“I always try to explain to people that hunger doesn’t know a holiday, so if someone is food-insecure throughout the year, that doesn’t change during a holiday,” says Lisa Endl with Feeding America. “It’s really important for us that local families have a meal around the holidays.”

All you needed was a $20 donation to get an autograph from Clark and you could get your picture snapped with the Packers player.

Feeding America says this is the first year they’ve brought a Packer on board to spread the word about how the community can help give back.

“This time of year is really important to us that we gather enough donations so that we can provide the local pantries so they can provide for the clients of those pantries,” says Endl. “We also have next week which is “Giving Tuesday”, any donations made on our website that day are doubled.”

It’s a partnership they hope plays out for years to come.

“I love to give back and just help people out so any way I can help do that, whether it’s the holidays or any other event or thing I can do, I’m down to do it,” says Clark.

This year’s Thanks for Giving Food Drive has raised more money than the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.