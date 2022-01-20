Packers, Delaware North create new foods for postseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking to curb your hunger as the Packers host the NFC Divisional Round on Jan. 22? The Green Bay team and their foodservice partner, Delaware North, are bringing imaginative twists on fan-favorites to life for this special occasion.

According to a release, Delaware North made the announcement this week for several new specialty items across Lambeau Field and the adjacent Titletown district.

“We’ve added a wide variety of food and beverage items for the postseason that feature imaginative twists on fan-favorites – incorporating both regional flavors and products,” explained Heath Barbato, Delaware North’s general manager at Lambeau Field. “From general concessions to the clubs and restaurants, we’ve bolstered the menus across the board for the Packers’ playoff run.”

Some of the new food items include:

Perfect Spiral Burger

Perfect Spiral Burger: An all-natural Festy Burger, topped with jalapenos, fried onions, Johnsonville Original Sausage strips, and Sargento beer-cheese sauce. It is served on a spiraled cheese curd roll and is available in general concessions near Sections 106, 133, and 326.

Pick-Six Meatball Sub: Six Johnsonville brat-and-cheese-curd meatballs, topped with braised onions, “Run-it-Back Sauce,” beer mustard, and crushed potato chips, served on a fresh hoagie roll. You can find this delight in general concessions (Sections 105 and 326), the club level (Section 690), and Johnsonville Tailgate Village.

The Title Tower: Tower of French fries, crowned with Sargento beer-cheese sauce, cheese curds, Johnsonville brat crumbles, scallions, and crème fraiche. Locate it in general concessions near Section 134.

Pound the Rock Burger

Pound the Rock Burger: A wagyu beef burger topped with bacon jam, Red Rock cheese, and Blue Moon-battered onion petals. It’s even served on a pretzel bun. Try it at 1919 Kitchen & Tap.

Scorched Earth Tots: Oversized stuffed jalapeno tots, served with beer-cheese dipping sauce. Available at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.

Wisconsin Food Groups Flatbread: Handmade flatbread that highlights three of the state’s popular “food groups” – fried cheese curds, Johnsonville bratwurst, and ranch dressing. Garnished with mozzarella cheese and sauerkraut (because why not?). You can find this wonder at The Turn Restaurant Lounge Powered by Topgolf Swing Suite.

Pick Six Meatball Sub

WI Flatbread

The Title Tower

Scorched Earth Tots

Also new for the postseason, there is a specialty hot chocolate station at Section 117 in general concessions. In the station, people will be able to choose from items that include:

Hot Chocolate at Lambeau

Momentum Changer : Hazelnut hot chocolate with Frangelico and bourbon, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker pieces.

: Hazelnut hot chocolate with Frangelico and bourbon, topped with whipped cream and graham cracker pieces. Out-of-Towner : Caramel-cinnamon hot chocolate with RumChata, topped with cinnamon and whipped cream.

: Caramel-cinnamon hot chocolate with RumChata, topped with cinnamon and whipped cream. Blindside Protection : Traditional hot chocolate with Godiva liqueur, Kahlua and vodka, topped with white chocolate chips and whipped cream.

: Traditional hot chocolate with Godiva liqueur, Kahlua and vodka, topped with white chocolate chips and whipped cream. PB Blitz: Peanut butter hot chocolate with Skrewball whiskey, topped with peanut butter cups and whipped cream.

Delaware North is also operating a pop-up bar with Molson Coors, located in the center of the Titletown entertainment district.

Foodservice personnel says the bar will feature a selection of Molson-Coors products, including beer created exclusively for the Packers’ playoff run and Vizzy Hard Seltzer, opening to the general public and hosting VIP guests of Molson-Coors for the upcoming game.