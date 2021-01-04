Packers deliberating on whether to have fans in the stands for playoff games

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- Will there will be fans in the stands for the Packers playoff games? “We’re still evaluating whether or not we’ll be able to host fans for the playoffs,” said Katie Hermsen of the Packers.

While the organization continues to deliberate on the top, the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau says that they are also working on a plan, if or when fans head into town. ” Actually, we’re still sort of defining what that might be this year,” said Brad Toll of the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau. Toll says that they do anticipate some fans will be in town for the playoffs, and they are working on a list of safe things for them to do while here. “We are working with places like Stadium View and others to get things together,” said Toll.

“I hope that they let fans in the stands definitely at a safety measure because we’ve come this far and we’ve been cooped up for so long and we’ve given up so much,” said Bridgette Crabb, life-long Packers fan. Crabb working in the healthcare industry and says that she would love to attend a game, but that might not happen if the team decided to go without fans. “It would be really nice if we got the opportunity to go,” said Crabb.

“When the NFL decided to expand the playoffs this season from six teams qualifying in each conference to seven (four division winners and three wild-card teams), many people were critical of the change. They felt that it would water down the playoffs, and that more teams with losing records would qualify. The NFL decided to expand the playoffs for several reasons. First, playoff games are one of the best aspects of the league and having more of them is a positive (they are certainly a better product than, say, preseason games). Also, having more teams qualify will keep more teams in contention and there will be fewer meaningless games at the end of the season. With only the No. 1 seed getting the bye in the first round, there will be more interest in games at the end of the season as teams compete for the top seed, as well as other spots in the playoffs. In addition, even with the expanded playoffs, still less than half of the teams qualify for the playoffs, a smaller percentage than most of the other professional sports leagues. Finally, but importantly, playoff games are very attractive to the networks and two additional playoff games will produce additional revenue for the league.”-Mark Murphy Packers President and CEO.