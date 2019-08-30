Packers ditch third-down foghorn, introduce flashing lights after TDs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — In Thursday’s preseason game, fans at Lambeau Field may have noticed something was missing during a third-down play – no foghorn.

During the Green Bay Packers’ preseason game against the Houston Texans on August 8, fans were surprised to hear a foghorn sound effect during a third-down.

Many went to social media to voice their distaste for the sound, including Local 5 viewers.

Last night the Packers debuted a "3rd down foghorn" sound effect that has drawn a lot of criticism on social media…. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Friday, August 9, 2019

Local 5’s Lily Zhao reports there was no foghorn during Thursday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With the first third down of the night… NO foghorn! https://t.co/wStT5LsSkj — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 30, 2019

While there was no sound effect during the preseason game, only time will tell if Head Coach Matt LaFleur comes up with a better rallying sound effect.

Fans did see an interesting light display after Ty Summers’ pick-six.

The stadium lights were dimmed while additional lights were flashed. According to Local 5’s Lily Zhao, the Baltimore Ravens did this as well during a preseason game.

#Ravens did this in Baltimore this preseason. Perhaps Matt LaFleur & company liked that. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) August 30, 2019